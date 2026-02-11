Government flags irregular nurse postings, seeks action against officials

In a letter dated February 4, Additional Chief Secretary P Senthilkumar pointed out inconsistencies in the numbers of nurses terminated in 2022.

While earlier proposals stated that 818 nurses engaged through the Medical Recruitment Board on a merit basis were relieved on March 31, 2022, and 2,366 nurses appointed on merit and communal rotation were relieved on December 31, 2022, the latest proposal placed the figures at 823 and 2,437 respectively. The revised numbers put the total at 3,260.

The letter from the department also noted that posting orders had already been issued to 72 candidates from the terminated lists, including 38 among a group of 977 petitioners, without these details being disclosed in earlier proposals. Further, 34 candidates who did not figure in either of the two lists were issued posting orders on November 29, 2024, without prior approval of the State government.