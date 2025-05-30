GoTN constitutes commission to review local bodies’ financial position

CHENNAI: The government of Tamil Nadu has constituted the Seventh State Finance Commission to review the financial position of various urban and rural local bodies and make appropriate recommendations on the distribution of funds to be provided by the state government.

According to an official release issued by the state government, retired IAS officer K Aladdin has been appointed as the commission chairman.

Mayor of Tirupur Municipal Corporation N Dinesh Kumar has been appointed as a non-official Member. The Director of Municipal Administration, Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Commissioner of Town Panchayats will serve as ex-officio members. Pratik Tayal, IAS, will be the member secretary of the commission.

The Commission will review the financial position of the rural and urban local bodies, namely, Village Panchayats, Panchayat Union Councils, District Panchayats, Town Panchayats, Municipalities and Municipal Corporations and among others.

The commission will make recommendations regarding the distribution between the State and the urban and rural local bodies of the net proceeds of the taxes, duties, tolls and fees leviable by the State, which may be divided between them and the allocation between the said local bodies of their respective shares of such proceeds.

The commission will recommend the determination of taxes, duties, tolls and fees which may be assigned to, or appropriated by, the rural and urban local bodies and grants-in-aid to the said local bodies from the Consolidated Fund of the State.

This Commission will submit its report to the Government of Tamil Nadu by August 31, 2026 covering five years commencing on 1st April 2027, the release added.