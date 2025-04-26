Goondas Act to tackle dumping of bio-medical waste in TN villages

CHENNAI: State Law Minister S Regupathy tabled an amendment Bill on the floor of the Assembly to prevent the disposal of medical waste from neighbouring states. Bio-medical waste offenders, according to the amendment, would be booked under the Goondas Act. The government has taken this measure following a plethora of complaints about the dumping of such waste in border villages along the Tamil Nadu–Kerala boundary.

The amendment to the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Cyber Law Offenders, Drug Offenders, Forest Offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Sand Offenders, Sexual Offenders, Slum Grabbers and Video Pirates Act, 1982 introduces “bio-medical waste offenders” and “economic offenders”. This sends a loud and clear message to those involved in dumping bio-medical waste from neighbouring states in border villages, posing serious risks to public health and the environment and also economic offenders, whose activities affect adversely the maintenance of public order.

There have been frequent complaints about the dumping of bio-medical waste in Tamil Nadu from neighbouring states. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, in its order dated 15 November 2023, observed that it was the right time to book violators of the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 under the Tamil Nadu Act 14 of 1982, paving the way for the amendment, according to the statement of objects and reasons.

During the introduction stage of the Bill, legislators T Velmurugan and Thalavai Sundaram requested that the Bill be taken up for discussion, expressing their intention to propose certain modifications.

Box: Though the Bill mentioned Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthilbalaji, and he was present in the House, it was Minister for Law S Regupathy who introduced the Bill. This suggests that Senthilbalaji is likely to resign from his ministerial post before the Bill is taken up for discussion at the end of the Assembly session, which concludes on 29 April.

The event also lends credibility to rumours of a minor cabinet reshuffle, in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s recent remarks. The Court, on April 9, rapped knuckles on to Senthilbalaji, questioning whether he would choose freedom or his post. It cautioned that his bail in the money laundering case linked to the ‘cash-for-job’ scam would be cancelled if he continued to hold office.