    Goondaism is DMK's political culture, alleges Annamalai

    The former Tamil Nadu BJP president shared a 1.02 minute video clip of the alleged assault on his 'X' handle

    AuthorPTIPTI|26 Aug 2025 1:40 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-08-26 08:10:31  )
     K Annamalai (Daily Thanthi)

    CHENNAI: BJP leader K Annamalai on Tuesday alleged goondaism is "DMK's political culture" and released a video clip of a DMK elected representative purportedly assaulting a person who objected to fixing a party banner in front of his residence.

    "Goondagiri of DMK in full public display. DMK Tiruvarur ward councillor Purushothaman and his gang attacked a person for objecting to the placement of a banner in front of his residence. From Ministers to councillors, goondaism is DMK's political culture. Your party that thrives on thuggery and violence cannot hide behind staged apologies, Thiru @mkstalin," he said in the post, tagging DMK president and TN Chief Minister Stalin.

    There was no immediate response from the ruling party on the matter.

    PTI

