Good Samaritan's post warns motorists of police checks, advises to wear helmet

CHENNAI: A good Samaritan's traffic alert post warning motorists to wear helmets, laced with humour gained traction on the internet when Minister of Industries T R B Rajaa shared the post on social media.

Despite repeated advisories for the rider and pillion rider to always wear a helmet while travelling on a motorcycle, many people do not follow it. In an effort to reduce the number of road accidents due to riders not wearing helmet, the traffic police department has stationed police personnel at various junctions in the city to do random checks for violation.

However, minister T R B Rajaa on Tuesday shared a post on social media, in which a good Samaritan had pinned a location at Velachery on Google maps, warning motorists that there were surprise police checks being performed ahead and he also encouraged them to wear their helmets to avoid a penalty.

Minister Rajaa mentioned in the post that the city traffic police should take some pointers from the good samaritan and pin checkpoints on Google maps for their campaign which may encourage motorists to wear their helmets regularly.