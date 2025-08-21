Good man tag not good enough for Vice-President post: KS Alagiri

TIRUCHY: Former TNCC chief KS Alagiri on Wednesday said that the claims of being a good person and from Tamil Nadu do not mean that everyone should support CP Radhakrishnan for the Vice-President post, as he is from the movement that killed Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Alagiri said, as per the Constitution, each alliance would nominate its candidate for any election. Still, the fact that Radhakrishnan is from Tamil Nadu does not mean that everyone should support him. “This sort of thinking prevails only in Tamil Nadu. Every political party has a handful of good candidates, and this is the election to oppose the ideology that the BJP and RSS have followed. Though Radhakrishnan is a good person, he belongs to an organisation that killed Gandhi, and the parties from Tamil Nadu don't need to support him,” Alagiri said.

The parties in Tamil Nadu are up against the ideology of the party to which Radhakrishnan belongs, and not the individual. So it is necessary to defeat him in the election and uphold secularism, he said.

Meanwhile, Alagiri said all is fine with the law and order situation in the State and appreciated the Stalin government for that.