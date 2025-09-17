Goldsmith conned of 2.75 kg of gold on way to Puducherry in Omni bus

COIMBATORE: The Salem police are on the lookout for a culprit who stole 2.75 kg of gold jewellery from a passenger in an omnibus near Sangagiri in Salem on Monday night.

According to police, Shankar (44), a goldsmith from Coimbatore, was headed to Puducherry in an omnibus from Coimbatore when the crime happened. “As the bus halted in a bakery near Sangagiri toll gate, he got down to have tea, leaving his bag containing gold jewellery in the seat,” according to the police.

When he came back, Shankar was shocked to find his jewellery bag missing. On receiving information, the Sangagiri police arrived and held an inquiry.

The police said Shankar, who works in a smithy owned by Srinivasan in Coimbatore, used to deliver jewellery at a shop in Puducherry and return with gold bars. He usually travelled by the same omnibus.

The police suspect that a fellow passenger who trailed him stole the jewellery and got down during the brief halt. Further inquiries are being made to track down the culprit.