Golden bead, clay pots found at Kodumbalur excavation site in Pudukkottai

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy Circle of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which has been undertaking an excavation at the habitation mounds at Kodumbalur near Viralimalai in Pudukkottai district, unearthed a golden bead and broken clay pots on Saturday.

The Kodumbalur excavation site includes several ASI-maintained monuments, including the Moovar temple, built by Bhuti Vikramakesari, the Irukkavel chieftain who was believed to have been a political ally of Parantaka II, also known as Sundara Chola (CE 956-973).

Kodumbalur was mentioned in the Sangam literature, Silappadikaram, and the present excavation has been undertaken at Kodumbalur Agraharam mound. The Musukunteeswarar temple is also located near the site.

On Saturday, the excavation team found a golden bead weighing around one gram and clay pots with lids. The officials are waiting for further orders to go ahead with the findings.

In the previous excavation process, the teams found a buried house-like structure constructed with bricks and clay walls. The officials also unearthed a needle, weighing stone, and a few skeletons. The officials claimed that the clay pots must be used as burial urns.

However, the officials said that the excavation would seek to establish the cultural sequence and collect archaeological data to understand the complete history of Kodumbalur. They also said that they would refer to the Sangam literature to correlate the existence of Kodumbalur during the Sangam era. The officials have planned to go ahead with the excavation process with a nod from their higher officials.