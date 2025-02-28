Gold worth Rs 1.22 crore seized at Tiruchy airport; passenger under investigation

CHENNAI: Customs officials at Tiruchy International Airport seized 1.39 kg of gold, valued at Rs. 1.22 crore, from a passenger arriving from Sharjah on an Air India Express flight.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, a passenger with suspicious behaviour was taken aside for a detailed search during routine inspections by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

Upon inspection, officials discovered gold concealed inside an ice-breaking machine in the passenger’s luggage.

When the machine was dismantled, officials found gold valued at Rs. 1.22 crore.

The smuggled gold was seized, and the passenger is now under investigation.