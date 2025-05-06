Gold price in Chennai records sharp rise on May 6, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 1000 per sovereign on Tuesday morning, with a gram costing Rs 9,025. A sovereign now costs Rs 72,200.

On Monday (May 5, 2025), gold prices surged by Rs 1,000 in the evening, with a sovereign of gold rising from Rs 70,200 in the morning to Rs 71,200.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

Continuing last week's upward trend, gold prices continue to rise and are currently being sold at Rs 72,200 per sovereign as of today (May 6)

Meanwhile, the price of silver has increased by Rs 3 and is now being sold at Rs 111/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

5.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,200

3.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,040

2.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,040

1.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,200

30.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,840

Silver price over the last five days:

5.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

3.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

2.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

1.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

30.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111