Gold price crosses Rs 60,000 per sovereign mark, gram costs Rs 7,525 on Jan 22 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has increased by Rs 600 per sovereign on Wednesday (January 22), and the yellow metal is being sold at record high of Rs 60,200 per sovereign.

Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 75, with a gram now costing Rs 7,525.

The price of gold last week was on a steady upward trend, finishing at Rs 59,120 per sovereign on January 16. It rose to Rs 59,600 on January 17, only for it to slightly dip to Rs 58,480 the next day, January 18. However, it picked up again on January 20, and now it has crossed Rs 60,000 mark and it is being sold at Rs 60,200.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has remained stable and is being sold at Rs 104 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

21.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,600

20.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,600

19.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,480

18.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,480

17.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,600

Silver price over the last five days:

21.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104

20.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104

19.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104

18.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104

17.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 104