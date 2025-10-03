Going soft on TVK to corner DMK upsets BJP cadre

CHENNAI: The BJP’s calculated outreach to actor Vijay’s fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the aftermath of the Karur tragedy has triggered unease and strong opposition within the saffron party and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

According to party insiders, the BJP’s attempt to absolve Vijay’s TVK of responsibility in the Karur stampede and to shift the entire blame onto the ruling DMK—reportedly as part of a larger strategy to woo the actor-politician ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections—has backfired.

The RSS, sources said, has objected to treating TVK with “special consideration” and warned against giving political mileage to the nascent party in pursuit of future electoral gains.

“The move to place the entire onus on the DMK, the formation of an NDA delegation (on a fact-finding mission), high-profile visits by Union ministers, and repeated press briefings—particularly by former state president K Annamalai—have irked the RSS leadership. The Sangh is of the view that both the DMK and TVK should be treated on par, not with favour or indulgence,” a senior BJP functionary told DT Next.

Sources further revealed that a section of senior leaders in the Tamil Nadu unit has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, cautioning that the “sudden softening” towards Vijay’s TVK could prove politically disastrous. “Several leaders have expressed concern that this misplaced outreach could weaken the NDA’s prospects in 2026 and create confusion among the party’s core supporters,” another leader said.

Insiders also confirmed that Amit Shah had spoken to Vijay over phone—facilitated by Annamalai and TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna—to convey his condolences over the Karur stampede tragedy and seek details about the incident. “The BJP top-level leadership views young TVK as a potential ally in 2026 and a valuable partner in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The intent is clear—to keep the door open for a future alliance,” a leader privy to the development said.

However, senior state leaders reportedly cautioned the central high command via email that Vijay would not align with the BJP-led NDA due to ideological differences, and that any overtures could alienate both party loyalists and swing voters. “The RSS is also displeased with the overtures and has privately expressed strong disapproval of actor Vijay’s recent actions and public posture,” the leader added.

Amid growing internal dissent, the BJP high command is said to be working on a “Plan B” — encouraging Vijay to align with the Congress if he declines to join the NDA. “If TVK opts out of the BJP alliance, the next best scenario would be to ensure he joins hands with the Congress, thereby weakening the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance ahead of 2026,” an insider said.

According to party leaders, Vijay’s aides have conveyed that while the actor remains non-committal about 2026, he has assured BJP leaders of a “friendly understanding” in the run-up to the 2029 general elections.