Gobi MLA’s effort to unite the party will succeed, says OPS

MADURAI: Efforts launched by KA Sengottaiyan, Gobichettipalayam MLA and former AIADMK Minister to unite AIADMK will come to fruition, said former chief minister O Panneerselvam, welcoming the move.

Talking to reporters at the airport in Madurai on Wednesday, Panneerselvam said he would wholeheartedly welcome the unity of AIADMK in any form, adding that he would extend full cooperation to achieve his long-awaited goal.

“Unity is one thing desperately needed, if the AIADMK wants to achieve victory in the upcoming polls in Tamil Nadu next year,” he said.

Cutting across differences, Panneerselvam said it is time to work together and all in the party should have a harmonious relationship to achieve the victory. Every cadre in the AIADMK had the same goal in mind and citing these, he said AIADMK’s unity would spell victory and result in fulfilling dreams of party icons MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

Further responding to a query on AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, who is steadfast in his decision not to accept AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami as the chief ministerial candidate of NDA , Panneerselvam said it’s a strong statement.

“But my desire for the AIADMK’s unity has no demand,” OPS said.

When asked whether he had an idea of realigning with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), OPS said ‘in politics nobody is a permanent foe or friend and anything can happen’.

Further, OPS took a different stand on a query on the NDA dismantling the AIADMK, saying he did not think it that way.