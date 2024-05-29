Global conference on Lord Murugan to be held on August 24, 25 in Palani

CHENNAI: The global conference on Muthamizh Murugan would be held on August 24 and 25 in Palani, which is one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan.

The department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) has constituted a panel headed by minister PK Sekarbabu to oversee the arrangements and launched a website for the participants to register for the two days international conference.

The minister, earlier said, that the Dravidian Model government under the leadership of M K Stalin would organise the conference in a grand manner.

Devotees of Lord Muruga, scholars and students who wish to submit their research papers on religion and philosophy can enroll in the website - http://muthamizhmurugamaanadu2024.com/ - confirm their participation, according to a statement from the department.

The website has been designed in English and Tamil languages to facilitate scholars from across the globe an easy access and provide information on the salient features of the conference. The department expecting around 2000 would participate in the conference, added the release.

Dance, music and cultural programmes along with spiritual discourse would be organised as part of the conference.

Exhibition and debates and discussion on papers submitted by scholars would also be organised.

At the end of the two days' conference, the department would honour scholars and orators, who popularised the Tamil God's legends and pride, through their arts and literary works.

The persons interested to participate in the conference should register by logging into the website before July 15, while the scholars who wish to submit their papers have been asked to enrol before June 20