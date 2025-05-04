Glitch hits Kodaikanal e-pass, operators rue losing to Munnar

MADURAI: Technology which is supposed to ease challenges turned out to be a villain for businesses built around tourists in Kodaikanal as visitors weren’t able to generate e-pass this week end owing to the online server issues.

Visitors were able to complete requests for availing e-pass only after it was brought to the attention of the district Collector to set it right.

This shows the sad state of affairs of Kodaikanal, which is already losing tourists to places such as Munnar owing to e-pass restrictions, tourist associations lament.

Usually, during such a hot summer, Kodaikanal is flooded with tourists, they point out. But the e-pass system, which is being implemented as per the directive of High Court, for private vehicles bound for the hill station, is turning out to be a spoilsport for businesses.

According to S Abdul Gani Raja, president, Kodaikanal Hotel and Resort Owners Association, only if the e-pass system is revoked in Kodaikanal, tourism will get back to normalcy. Many were crestfallen as on May 1, the crowd was too sparse despite it being a public holiday. E-pass system discourages many prospective tourists, who think that the procedure of applying for it would cause delay and are reluctant to make their way up the hill station, tourist operators claim.

Due to the e-pass system in effect in Kodaikanal, we are losing tourists to Munnar, a hill station where e-pass is not mandatory, in the Idukki district of Kerala, Abdul Gani Raja told DT Next on Saturday.

Tourist guide Dasprakash said that already it was a bad April due to annual examinations in schools. Even after the start of May, calls from prospective visitors were less, he said. They are shifting their attention to nearby hotspots including Sirumalai in Dindigul district and Megamalai in Theni and even making their ways to Munnar, owing to e-pass roadblock, he said.

In Kodaikanal’s lake front Bryant Park the turnout was higher this Saturday, registering 3,800 visitors than 2,900 visitors on Friday. But, the turnout is not as high as the 5,000 peak reached during these days of summer, sources said.