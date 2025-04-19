Glass bridge in Kanniyakumari reopens for tourists after undergoing maintenance

CHENNAI: The glass bridge between Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanniyakumari, which was closed for maintenance, has been reopened for the public owing to the long weekend for Easter.

The maintenance work was completed ahead of schedule and much to their joy, tourists were allowed on the glass bridge from 8 am on Saturday.

Many tourists were seen taking boat rides to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial after which they walked across the glass bridge to soak in the view of the Tiruvalluvar statue.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Kanniyakumari District Collector Azhagu Meena inspected the maintenance work a few days ago.

She instructed the highway department to expedite the process so tourists can enjoy the experience

The glass bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 37 crore, was inaugurated last year and since then has been a major attraction in the coastal town. However, it was closed for maintenance work since April 15.