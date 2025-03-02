GK Vasan joins BJP in boycotting all-party meeting convened by CM Stalin

CHENNAI: The Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) has decided to skip the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on March 5.

This move comes on the heels of the BJP's announcement to boycott the meeting, citing the DMK's alleged attempts to politicise the delimitation exercise.

TMC president GK Vasan made the announcement on Sunday, stating that the party will not participate in the meeting.

Vasan emphasised that the majority of parents and students in the state support the Central government's stance on the three-language policy and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam.

The Rajya Sabha MP pointed out that the Central government has not made any official announcement regarding the delimitation exercise, rendering it inaccurate to claim that Tamil Nadu will lose parliamentary seats.

He referenced the recent visit of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Tamil Nadu, where Shah was categorically stated that the Central government has not taken a stand on the delimitation exercise.

“Even if a decision is made, the minister assured that Tamil Nadu's parliamentary seats will only increase, not decrease,” he said in a statement.

“The all-party meeting is an attempt to divert attention from the unresolved issues plaguing the state,” he alleged.

Vasan also accused the ruling DMK government of trying to shift the focus away from pressing concerns, such as the state's economic woes, deteriorating law and order situation, and infrastructure development.

Earlier on Saturday, BJP state president K Annamalai announced his party’s decision to skip the meeting, accusing CM Stalin of spreading "imaginary fears" and misconstruing the delimitation exercise.