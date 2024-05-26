GK Vasan demands Cauvery water release, relief for farmers affected by summer rains

CHENNAI: Tamil Maanila Congress (M) president GK Vasan on Sunday urged the Karnataka government to expedite the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, as water scarcity concerns mount.

GK Vasan urged, "Tamil Nadu government has to take immediate action to get our water quickly. Karnataka government should stop the construction of Mekedatu dam completely."

Additionally, he told mediapersons that heavy rainfall has caused significant damage to crops including pulses and rice in Thanjavur and emphasized the urgent need for the state government to provide substantial relief to affected farmers.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will win more seats and re-establish the BJP government in this parliamentary election,Vasan added.