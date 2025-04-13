Giving equal opportunities for marginlaised society, aiding them joining mainstream is hallmark of a progressive society: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said extending equal opportunities to the marginalised sections of the society to aid them to join the mainstream is the hallmark of a progressive and mature society.

“I am delighted to see that the Museum of Possibilities, which I inaugurated at Chennai Marina in June 2022, has become a true success as a center for showcasing the limitless possibilities of people with disabilities!,” said the CM while sharing a social media post by party MP and deputy general secretary Kanimozhi.

Sharing pictures with persons with disabilities in the facility in the post and tagging the CM, Kanimozhi said, “It was a truly inspiring space envisioned and opened by our CM.”

This museum showcases technologies that are helping differently abled people lead lives with greater independence, confidence, and dignity. Every corner of the space is filled with hope, innovation, and compassion, she said. “The Museum of Possibilities on the Marina is not just a place, it is a vision of the world we must all strive to create. I truly hope everyone visits this equitable space, to experience it, and to carry its message of hope, dignity, and inclusion into every part of our lives,” she said.