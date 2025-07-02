Given a chance, will ask Palaniswami to join DMK under ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ drive: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday launched the DMK’s ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign to enrol 30% of voters per booth to the party and said that if he were in Salem, he would visit the residence of Edappadi K Palaniswami for the campaign.

Announcing the campaign at party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, Stalin said, “Superficially, a few of you might think that the DMK is enrolling members for the party. But, beyond party lines, the true intention is to demonstrate that no force can defeat us if we stay united for the welfare of TN. We need a firm political force to withstand the political, cultural and economic onslaught of the BJP against the State. We will run the ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ movement only to create that political force.”

In the campaign, we will tell the people how the Union government was being vengeful and committing atrocities against Tamil Nadu, he added.

“We will also circulate pamphlets highlighting and reminding the people of the achievements of the DMK regime,” he said. Asked specifically if his party members who go door-to-door as a part of the campaign would also visit opposition parties, specifically LoP Palaniswami, Stalin said, “It depends on the situation.”

However, the CM quickly added, “If I were there, I would definitely do it.”