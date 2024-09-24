Give more power, funds to local bodies, says CPM secy Balakrishnan

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan demanded on Tuesday that the State government give more power into the local bodies and allocate more funds.

Addressing a demonstration held by his party’s local body members, including Madurai Corporation deputy mayor T Nagarajan, here on Tuesday, he said that the central government is implementing policies that freeze the functioning of rural and urban local bodies.

“Instead of decentralising powers, more and more powers are being centralised. Based on the 73rd and 74th amendments of the Constitution, the rural local bodies should be given 29 types of powers while the urban bodies 18 types of powers,” he said. “Even a normal expenditure, approval of the authorities is required. This prevents the elected bodies from implementing the projects. So, the State government should give more powers to the local bodies.”

Balakrishnan also urged the State government to increase the allocation of funds to local bodies from 10% to 30%. “Panchayats should be empowered to sanction up to Rs 10 lakh for the works executed under the Village Panchayat Public Fund,” he added.

Balakrishnan pointed out that the State government was increasing the property tax by 6% every year. “The people are suffering. The authority to raise taxes should rest with the local bodies. The government should not force the local bodies to pass a resolution to collect tax,” he opined.