Give close attention to opposition; Stalin writes to DMK members

CHENNAI: In a veiled warning, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday urged his partymen to give close attention to the activities of the opposition parties defaming the DMK and its rule.



"As the Parliamentary elections are nearing, DMK's polling booth agents should continue to work hard to ensure the massive victory of DMK and its allies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. When our members are focused on the field, we can blow away the opposition and harvest massive victory. During the last 10 years of AIADMK rule, the names of many DMK-supporting voters have been removed and the names of fake voters have been added. Since the activities to defame the DMK and disrupt the DMK rule may increase in the coming days, we should pay close attention to it, " Stalin said in a letter to his partymen.



He further said that a training session of DMK's polling booth agents would be held in Trichy on July 26.