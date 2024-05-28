Girls create awareness on menstrual hygiene in Tamil Nadu schools

CHENNAI: The Centre for Women's Development and Research (CWDR) held an awareness campaign on menstrual hygiene among the public on the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day in the city on Tuesday.

The event held at Besant Nagar beach highlighted the problems faced by adolescent girls, including surge in sexual violence cases and the lack of awareness on menstrual hygiene.

About 200 girls took part in the event from Snehidhi association in the city to bring to light the dearth in menstrual hygiene along with lack of infrastructure facilities in schools.

As per CWDR, toilets in most government, aided and private schools are inadequate, roofless and unsanitary. Also, CWDR press note pointed out that 70 percent of total 58,801 government and aided schools in Tamil Nadu have no toilets.

Also, the girls of these schools claim that there is a lack of proper facilities in schools to dispose of used napkins and supply of napkins in case of emergency.

Also, during the event, the young women besides calling for quality infrastructure to ensure menstrual hygiene, also urged the State and Union governments to come forward and provide compulsory quality free degree education to all girl children. And, immediate implementation of sex education in all schools.

Meanwhile, CWDR also highlighted that sexual violence against young adult women is increasing rapidly.

"According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, crimes against women and children have increased in TN in 2022. 4,906 cases have been registered under the POCSO Act. And, TN ranks third in the country in POCSO cases, "CWDR statement read.