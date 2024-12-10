Begin typing your search...
Girl student dies after collapsing in classroom at Ranipet school
CCTV footage captured the moment when the student fainted while attending class, said a Thanthi TV report.
CHENNAI: A female student at a school near Kaveripakkam in Ranipet district died after suddenly collapsing in the classroom.
She was given first aid and rushed to a hospital nearby but doctors said she had already passed away.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the cause of death was a heart condition, the report added.
