    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 Dec 2024 5:12 PM IST
    Girl student dies after collapsing in classroom at Ranipet school
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: A female student at a school near Kaveripakkam in Ranipet district died after suddenly collapsing in the classroom.

    CCTV footage captured the moment when the student fainted while attending class, said a Thanthi TV report.

    She was given first aid and rushed to a hospital nearby but doctors said she had already passed away.

    Preliminary investigations suggest that the cause of death was a heart condition, the report added.

