Gift hampers of TN’s GI products to be presented to dignitaries at 1st JAC meet

CHENNAI: In an effort to address the implications of the delimitation exercise, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has called for a Joint Action Committee Meeting.

The meeting on delimitation issue is currently being held at the ITC Grand Chola Hotel in Guindy, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Stalin.

It is reported that over 24 political leaders, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other key leaders from seven states are present.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, this meeting is expected to culminate in the formation of a joint action committee, including Members of Parliament (MPs), to coordinate efforts regarding the delimitation process.

As part of the hospitality extended to the dignitaries attending the meeting, the Government of Tamil Nadu will present gift hampers having Geographical Indication (GI)-certified products of the state.

The hamper includes traditional items such as Pathamadai mats, Toda shawls, Kancheepuram handwoven silk sarees, Ooty Varkey, Kanyakumari cloves, Kovilpatti Kadalai Mittai, Erode turmeric, and Kodaikanal garlic.

These special products, crafted by women’s self-help groups, reflect the rich heritage and cultural diversity of Tamil Nadu.

They will be presented in beautifully crafted boxes as a token of appreciation to the dignitaries.