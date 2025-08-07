Get states' inputs before taking call on US tariff threats, says TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: As tensions rise between India and the United States over proposed tariff actions by US President Donald Trump, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa has called on the Union government to actively engage high-performing states such as Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra while framing a response to the US.

Speaking at the Global Cabality Centres Next Summit 2025 in Chennai, Rajaa said the State would back the Union government's stance on the issue. Extending the helping hand, he also called for consultation. "We back whatever decision the Government of India takes," he said, adding that, "but I hope the Union takes us into confidence… Who are you going to plan this for, if not the states that are delivering for India?"

Citing Tamil Nadu's contribution of 10% to the nation's GDP with a 5.9% share of the country's population, the minister questioned the absence of states' role in critical geopolitical discussions. "Just ask us," he said. "You plan this for states which are working 24/7 to deliver for India."

While reiterating confidence in India's long-term economic strength, he also acknowledged near-term challenges. "If I put on my industry hat, I am a bit worried. This is not the way things should go," he noted about the tariff threat. However, he maintained that India and Tamil Nadu in particular are resilient. "We are a booming economy. We have seen bigger viruses."

Referring to recent comments made by the US President, the minister expressed concern over the tone of the discourse. He also called diplomacy a "huge task."

Rajaa also pointed to Tamil Nadu's efforts to diversify global partnerships. "We saw this coming. We've already started moving to East ASEAN, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries," he said.