Get our inputs & build, rent Tiruchy new market shops: Traders

TIRUCHY: The Federation of All Traders Association of Gandhi Market met on Thursday and resolved to insist the Tiruchy district administration to get the traders’ suggestions before building and hiring shops at the upcoming wholesale market adjacent to Panjapur Integrated Bus Terminus.

The members of the association had an elaborate discussion on the implications of the upcoming wholesale vegetable market adjacent to the IBT and the process of shifting from the already existing market in the City. The meeting resolved to demand the district administration to allow the traders to continue their business in the present premises until the new market construction works are completed. The traders assured authorities that their business won’t hinder traffic in the current location and resolved to support the district administration and the city Corporation in ensuring smooth flow of traffic around the Gandhi Market.

The traders sought the district administration to interact with them before planning the construction of shops to avoid the situation on par with Kallikudi market where there was a space crunch, forcing traders to shift shops.

They urged the Corporation to get inputs traders on required space to each shop before beginning the construction. They urged the civic body to ensure all facilities required for traders and public in the new market.