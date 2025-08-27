Gelatin sticks seized in Coimbatore, one nabbed

COIMBATORE: The sleuths of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) seized two tonnes of gelatin sticks being smuggled to Kerala through Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip, an ATS team led by Inspector Karuppasamy Pandian intercepted a pickup van bound for Kerala near Madukkarai in the early morning hours. A search revealed the presence of two tonnes of gelatin sticks stocked in 75 containers.

As inquiries revealed that explosives were smuggled without valid documents, the ATS sleuths handed over driver M Subair (43), from Malappuram in Kerala to Madukkarai police.

Police said Subair was transporting the explosives from an explosive manufacturing unit at Kennedy Nagar in Salem to Malappuram district in Kerala.

“He claimed to be transporting the explosive consignment on the request of his friend, identified as Shafee, to be used in quarries for blasting rocks,” police said.

However, a detailed inquiry is underway to ascertain the actual purpose of the explosives transported without valid documents.

Meanwhile, the seized explosives are likely to be sent to a godown in Kinathukadavu near Pollachi after obtaining orders from the court.