GCC plants 250 country tree saplings on Palavakkam Beach for green cover

CHENNAI: To boost green cover along the city’s seashore and support both fishermen and the local ecology, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has planted 250 tree saplings on Palavakkam Beach as part of a larger initiative to increase green cover along the city’s seashore.

The drive, covering a 3-km stretch from Tiruvanmiyur to Palavakkam, will see over 2,000 trees, including pongam, punnai (indian laurel), poovarasan (potia tree), coconut, palm, and sea grape, being planted.

Speaking to DT Next, the superintendent of parks at the Regional Deputy Commissioner (RDC) South office, said, “The area currently offers no shade for people or fishermen. The GCC, along with a NGO, aims to prevent soil erosion, provide shelter for fishermen and the public, and improve air quality through the planting drive.”

The initiative is part of a larger campaign launched by Mayor R Priya on World Environment Day (June 5), with a goal to plant 1 lakh saplings across the city within a year. “While the current plan is to plant 1,750 trees, it could rise to 2,000 depending on available space. Measures such as tree guards, regular maintenance, and watering will ensure sapling survival,” the official added. “In eight years, Palavakkam Beach will transform into a green space where fishermen can repair their nets.”

Eight months ago, GCC had also planted 250 palm trees along Loop Road in Pattinapakkam. However, fishermen activist K Saravanan raised concerns, saying the trees would provide shade for boat repairs but questioned why GCC was not planting trees in open spaces near residential areas. He also suggested that the initiative might be indirectly aimed at promoting the Blue Flag project.