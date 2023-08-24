GCC Mayor and Commissioner hold consultation meeting on parking improvement

CHENNAI: A consultation meeting regarding the improvement of parking practices in the Greater Chennai Corporation was held in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner J Radhakrishnan under the chairmanship of city Mayor R Priya at Ripon Building Office on Thursday.

The Chennai Corporation is conducting various activities to dispose of vehicles that have been lying unattended for a long time and that are non-functional.

As announced by the Mayor, a Parking and Traffic Management Committee has been set up to further improve parking practices in the Greater Chennai Corporation. The committee consulted on how to plan and implement the parking procedures for further improvement. Various aspects such as current status of parking in the Chennai Corporation, challenges, solutions to address them and future proposals were discussed in detail in the meeting.

A city-wide study has been undertaken by the Chennai Corporation to plan the current parking requirement and provision of parking spaces on main roads and sub-main roads. Currently, the parking management for all zones is carried out by the licensed authorities. Although parking spaces for 12,000 cars have been identified in the scheme, only 5000 cars are being managed by the licensed authorities. The current parking agreement expires in October 2023.

Following this, three separate contracts will be requested zone wise for more effective parking on the roads, and in the first phase, Tiruvottiyur, Adyar, Kodambakkam, Anna Nagar have been identified.

A feasibility Report for these parking spaces has been prepared and is under consideration of the Parking Management Committee. The enforcement strategies to enforce effective parking facilities in the city were also discussed and the Parking Policy is prepared by the Parking and Traffic Management Group. It was also informed in the meeting that all the existing challenges will be resolved in the parking policy.