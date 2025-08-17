Gatekeeper assaulted near Samudram railway station; 1 held

MADURAI: Two persons, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, assaulted a gatekeeper on duty at level crossing (No 272) near Samudram railway station in the Madurai Division of Southern Railway.

The incident occurred at 10.15 pm, on Saturday, when the miscreants demanded that the gatekeeper open the railway gate, which was closed for train movement.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel arrived at the spot and commenced a search for the culprits. One of the accused, Bhagyaraj, a resident of Samudram, was apprehended, and his bike was taken into custody. The search is on for the other accused.

The Divisional Railway Manager of Madurai Division instructed the RPF to take strict and prompt action against those responsible to deter similar occurrences in the future.

Any interference with the working of level crossings, assault on gatekeepers, or acts that hinder safe train operations would be dealt with seriously. Such actions could attract penalties under the Railway Act, specifically sections 153 and 154, which may include imprisonment ranging from one to five years, depending on the severity of the offence.