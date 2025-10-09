Gas tankers commence indefinite strike, households may face shortage across TN

COIMBATORE: Supply of LPG cylinders to households may get disrupted across Tamil Nadu due to an indefinite strike by tankers from Thursday, while demanding work permit orders.

The Southern Region Bulk LPG Transport Owners Association, headquartered in Namakkal and comprising tankers from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Puducherry, has gone off the roads. Around 5,500 tankers from six states transport LPG gas cylinders from refineries of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum to the bottling units.

According to K Sundarrajan, president of the Southern Region Bulk LPG Transport Owners Association, the revised contract rules issued by oil companies restrict the use of two-axle trucks while prioritizing only three-axle trucks.

“Therefore, as against a demand for work permits for 3,500 gas tankers, orders have been issued by oil companies to only 2,800 lorries, while leaving 700 others in limbo. We are demanding that all eligible gas tankers registered after 2016 be given work orders. Initially, the transportation of LPG from refineries to bottling plants has been halted. In the next phase of protest, the movement of filled gas cylinders to distribution centres will also be stopped, causing supply disruptions,” he said to the media, following an emergency meeting in Namakkal.

The association members also emphasized that oil companies, which make profits exceeding Rs 6,000 crore, should ensure work permits for all tankers, until their entire fleet stays off the road in six states.