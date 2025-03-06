Garibrath express trains to get temporary extra coaches

CHENNAI: A pair of Garibrath express trains connecting Chennai to Hazrat Nizamuddin will be temporarily augmented with additional coaches to clear extra rush of passengers during the festival season.

Train 12611 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Garibrath Express Journey commencing on March 8 and 15, and Train 12612 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Dr MGR Chennai Central Garibrath Express Journey commencing on March 10 and 17 will be augmented with one AC three-tier coach, a release issued by Southern Railway said.