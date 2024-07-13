Garbage truck hits power line in Tiruchy, gets reduced to ashes

Begin typing your search...

On Friday, when the workers were attempting to dump the garbage, it accidentally touched the heavy powerline and soon, the lorry was up in flames. The sanitation workers managed to escape unhurt.

Representative Image 

TIRUCHY: A garbage truck was reduced to ashes after it came in contact with a high-voltage power line accidentally in Tiruchy on Friday.

The truck of the Tiruchy Corporation was carrying loads of garbage collected door-to-door. The fire incident happened when the truck dumped it at a temporary garbage collection centre in E-Pudhur. On Friday, when the workers were attempting to dump the garbage, it accidentally touched the heavy powerline and soon, the lorry was up in flames. The sanitation workers managed to escape unhurt. Based on the information received the fire personnel rushed to the spot. However, by the time the fire personnel reached the spot, the diesel tank exploded and the entire lorry was engulfed in fire.

Later, the fire personnel doused the fire after fighting for more than an hour. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the accident.

