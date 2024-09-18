Ganja network in TN should be destroyed to safeguard the state, says S Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Alleging that 90 per cent of the police force has become corrupted and supports sales of narcotics, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the state government to safeguard Tamil Nadu from drug substances.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the circulation and usage of drugs including ganja has increased among students and youngsters.

"Earlier, if one wanted to smoke ganja, the person had to travel 30-40 kilometres. Now, these drugs are easily available in the streets. The network of ganja peddlers has expanded. Moreover, drugs that were earlier unavailable locally are now accessible even in rural areas, " he added.

Saying that only 10 per cent of the police personnel are functioning honestly, ganja sales have increased murders, sexual assaults and other crimes.

"Ganja network should be destroyed to safeguard the future generation. The government and the police should wake up and form a special force under DGP to curb drugs, " he urged.

In a separate statement, party president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the government's decision to outsource special buses to be operated during festival holidays.

"The state transport corporation has proposed to rent private buses during the holidays and pay them based on distance. In future, the corporation will impose private buses instead of replacing old buses," he warned.

Noting that Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has floated tenders to rent 500 buses, he said "As per the proposal, transport corporations will appoint conductors only. Owners of private buses will appoint drivers and other staff. This method will take several jobs".

He urged the government to drop the decision that is against the welfare of the employees.