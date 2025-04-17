Ganja, cell phone found near watchtower at Puzhal prison

CHENNAI: Officials at Central Prison, Puzhal, found 37 grams of ganja in a sachet, and a mobile phone, near one of the prison’s watch towers. Authorities believe that the contraband was thrown over the prison wall from the outside.

Probe suggested that the parcel would have been thrown a few days ago, but it was found recently when the staff was cleaning near the tower.

Following the discovery, the Puzhal police, led by Inspector Rajinikanth, registered a case and began an investigation. The police retrieved CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the culprits.

Last month too, authorities seized ganja sachets, cigarette and beedi packets near the compound wall when they were on patrol. After a probe, they filed a complaint against – Madhavan and Udhaya – inmates who had arranged for the contraband to be smuggled into the prison.

Police said that the inmates tell their friends to throw the contraband by tying a stone and over the high walls under the cover of darkness, so that it doesn’t alert the guards on the watchtowers.