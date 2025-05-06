Gangster Nagendran’s younger son held for Armstrong’s murder

CHENNAI: Ajith Raj – younger son of Nagendran, who is the main suspect in BSP leader K Armstrong’s murder, was arrested by a special police team, in connection with the weapons recovered from his uncle’s residence in Vyasarpadi in January this year.

Police seized at least 50 machetes from Nagendran’s house in Vyasarpadi, based on a tip-off that his brother has been plotting to bump off a rival.

Nagendran is the prime suspect in Armstrong's murder last year, which he allegedly orchestrated from prison. His son, Ashwathaman, a former politician, was also arrested.

After the seizure, police arrested seven suspects, including Nagendran’s brother, Ramesh, in January. Ajith was listed as the 9the accused in the FIR. While Ramesh was not present during the search, investigations are under way to determine if he had used any of the weapons in any criminal activities.

Police sources said that Ajith had contested in the local body polls in 2022, and was booked in 2023 for threatening someone.

In October last year, almost three months after Armstrong’s murder on July 5, the Greater Chennai Police filed a chargesheet in Egmore, accusing life convict Nagendran and Aswathaman, along with the still-elusive, Sambavam Senthil, as the prime suspects in the murder.