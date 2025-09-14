Gang robs 1,250 sovereign gold jewellery form Chennai shop staff on highway

CHENNAI: A gang escaped with 10 kg of gold after attacking the manager and staff members of a private jewellery firm on the Tiruchy–Chennai highway late Saturday night.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the Chennai-based firm, RK Jewellery, supplies ornamental gold to jewellery stores across Tamil Nadu. On September 8 (Monday), the store’s manager travelled to Dindigul with a bulk consignment of gold.

After selling part of it to local jewellers, he, along with three staff members, were returning to Chennai carrying the remaining 10 kg of gold.

While passing near Samayapuram on the Tiruchy–Chennai highway, they stopped to take a break. At that moment, an unidentified gang attacked them, hurled chilli powder, smashed the car’s window, and escaped with the gold.

The manager immediately lodged a complaint at the Samayapuram police station. Four special squads have been formed to apprehend the culprits.