Gang rivalry: History sheeter hacked to death in Thanjavur

CHENNAI: A history sheeter was hacked to death in Thanjavur on Tuesday over a gang rivalry and the public who caught one of the gang members handed him over to the police. While Kurunthaiyyan (50) of Ezhupatti village in Thanjavur was proceeding to his farmhouse by his two-wheeler, a gang followed him in a car and waylaid him. They attacked Kurunthaiyyan with lethal weapons multiple times killing him on the spot. The public chased the assailants. While they escaped in the car, one among them identified as Vadivel from Puducherry, fell and was caught. The public caught him and handed him over to the police. On information, Tamil University police retrieved the body and sent it to Thanjavur Medical College hospital. Upon investigation, it was found that Kurunthaiyyan murdered one Ulaganathan in 2013 and Ulaganathan’s friend Udaya in 2014 over a gang rivalry. Subsequently, he was enlisted in the history sheets at the Tamil University police station. The police said that Kurunthaiyyan might have been murdered by his opponents over gang rivalry. Interrogations are on with the secured Vadivel.