Gang kills farmer, burn body in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: An unidentified gang had reportedly murdered a farmer and burnt the body in the outskirts of Tiruchy on Monday.

It is said that B Gopinath (29), a farmer from Velampatti village near Musiri in Tiruchy, who was sleeping in front of his house on Sunday night, was found murdered early morning the next day.

His mother, Selvi, who had come out for nature’s call in the wee hours of Monday, was shocked to see Gopinath in flames. Hearing her scream, neighbours poured water onto Gopinath, but it was too late.

On information, a police team headed by Musiri DSP Suresh Kumar rushed to the spot and retrieved the body of Gopinath and conducted an investigation. A sniffer dog squad was also brought in for investigation.

The initial investigation found that Gopinath was attacked by the gang with lethal weapons and died on the spot with severe injuries.

Later, the gang poured petrol and lit the body. When Selvi came out, the fire had spread to the entire body.

Police said that Gopinath was working in a firm, and after his father Balasubramanian, passed away due to some illness, he returned to farming.

The police think that there should be some dispute in the land, and enmity might have been the reason behind the murder.

SP Selva Nagarathinam ordered three special teams to nab the culprits. Further investigations are on.