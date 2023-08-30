Gang involved in online trade fraud held in Kovai

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police on Tuesday arrested an eight-member gang of online trade fraudsters for duping wholesale yarn sellers of Rs 81 lakh.

The modus operandi of the mastermind Purushothaman, 58 from Vellalore, his daughter Geetanjali, 24 and their accomplices Kaja Hussain, 45, Veeramuthu, 58, Anand, 43, Bharat, 39, Moses Mathew, 31 and Marudachalam, 49 is to pay promptly for the first purchase.

On gaining their trust, the gang members would order for a larger volume of items and go unreachable without paying for the purchase. In the latest incident, the conmen duped one Nesamani from Ganapathi area after making a purchase of yarn for over Rs 33 lakhs.

Based on his complaint, the police nabbed the accused persons, who confessed to have cheated another yarn trader, Kannan from Kanakkampalayam in Tirupur by purchasing yarn for Rs 48 lakhs. Inquiries revealed that the gang members had duped traders in Maharashtra, Gujarat and other states after making wholesale purchases of groceries online.

Police seized two lap-tops, seven cell phones, three cars and six two-wheelers. The gang members were facing multiple cases of cheating in various districts across Tamil Nadu and further inquiries are on.