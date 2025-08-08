Gang escape with valuables after tying inmates in Tiruchy

CHENNAI: An unidentified gang gained entry into a house and escaped with valuables after tying the inmates at Manapparai in Tiruchy, early Thursday.

It is said that Amarjothi (53), a farmer from Maniyankurichi near Manapparai in Tiruchy, was sleeping outside the house, and his wife Pichayammal (45), along with two children, were sleeping inside the house on Wednesday night.

Suddenly early Thursday, a five-member masked gang entered the house with lethal weapons after tying Amarjothi to the cot he was sleeping.

They threatened Pichayammal with a knife and tied them and gagged them.

Subsequently, they opened the almirah and took away 10 sovereigns of jewels and a cash of Rs 1 lakh and escaped from the spot.

On information, Puthanatham police rushed to the spot and untied them. The police also conducted an inquiry.

Fingerprint experts conducted an inspection, and a sniffer dog was also brought in for investigation. A case was registered, and investigations are under way.