Gang assaults cop in Coimbatore, snatches gold jewels from wife

COIMBATORE: A three-member gang assaulted a cop and snatched away three sovereigns of gold jewels from his wife in Coimbatore on Saturday night.

Police said Parthiban (43), a head constable in Q branch, was returning with his wife Revathi, working as a teacher in a private school by car after having dinner at a hotel, when the trio intercepted the couple in a two-wheeler near L&T bypass road.

The members of the gang then snatched away the gold chain and ring from his wife by brandishing a sickle. When Parthiban resisted, the trio attacked him with a sickle, resulting in severe injuries.

The accused then sped away from the spot. On receiving information, the Sulur police rushed to the spot and admitted Parthiban to a private hospital. A sniffer dog was pressed into service. Police are screening CCTV footage to nab the offenders, and further inquiries are on.