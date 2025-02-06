Gandhi market traders in Tiruchy demand police security after shops ransacked

TIRUCHY: Gandhi Market traders demanded police protection after a gang of miscreants entered the market and ransacked the shops on Wednesday night.

At around 9 pm, three ruffians entered the Gandhi Market and picked up a quarrel with the loadmen but they chased the trio.

However, after an hour, the trio accompanied by around 20 thugs entered through gate No 6 and started ransacking the shops and the traders ran for refuge.

After a while, the ruffians left the spot and the traders gathered in front of the gate at around 10.30 pm and staged a protest demanding the safety of the traders and the arrest of the miscreants who attacked them.

On information, the Gandhi Market police rushed to the spot and pacified the traders who downed shutters all through the night.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a meeting of Gandhi Market traders was held chaired by Fruits and Vegetable Vendors Association president SP Babu who later told the reporters that several persons who are addicted to ganja and other narcotic substances often enter the market and demand money.

“We have informed the police several times but the police are lethargic and failed to initiate action. We have been demanding a permanent police security for the safety of the traders and loadmen otherwise we will opt for an indefinite strike,” Babu said.