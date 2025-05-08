Gandhi market traders’ demands to be fulfilled soon, assures TN minister KN Nehru

TIRUCHY: Demands of all traders from Gandhi Market would be addressed after consultations with Chief Minister MK Stalin on his arrival to Tiruchy, assured Minister KN Nehru here on Wednesday.

Members from the Federation of All Traders Associations visited minister Nehru with a series of demands. They said that the federation of as many as 25 traders' associations rely on the Gandhi market.

They said that around 2,300 wholesale and retail traders were engaged in business at the Gandhi market and they appealed to the minister to ensure adequate infrastructure facilities at the upcoming market adjacent to the new integrated bus terminus at Panjapur. They also appealed to the minister to allow them to do business in the same location.

Responding to them, the minister said that the Gandhi market would continue in the same place but at the same time, adequate facilities would be made in the upcoming market at Panjapur. “The construction of shops at the upcoming market would be commenced only after consultation with the traders,” Nehru told the traders.