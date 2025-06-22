Gagandeep Singh Bedi committee did nothing: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that a three-member committee constituted by the state government to study the Old Pension Scheme, Contributory Pension Scheme and the Unified Pension Scheme has done nothing despite half of its tenure ends.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the DMK government is misleading the government employees in implementing the Old Pension Scheme. "DMK has promised to implement the Old Pension Scheme in 2021. But, even after 4 years, the promise has not been fulfilled. The committee was formed to study the pension schemes and submit its report in 9 months. But, the committee did nothing after the lapse of 139 days," he added.

Pointing out that the Committee did not even conduct stakeholders meetings, Anbumani recalled that a committee formed by the AIADMK government submitted its report in November 2018. "The DMK government could have implemented the old report. Forming a new committee is delaying tactics," he expressed.

Anbumani warned the government that the government employees will act against DMK during the upcoming assembly election and said that the employees have been misled for 20 years.