Begin typing your search...

G Dharmarajan to be new Intelligence head of Greater Chennai Police

S Aravind, who was serving as the DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police), Intelligence section, GCP has been transferred and posted as DCP, Headquarters, Trichy City

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 July 2024 4:55 PM GMT
G Dharmarajan to be new Intelligence head of Greater Chennai Police
X

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) G Dharmarajan

CHENNAI: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) G Dharmarajan serving as Joint Commissioner of Police (East), Greater Chennai Police has been transferred and posted as DIG/JCOP, Intelligence section, GCP in the upgraded post.

S Aravind, who was serving as the DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police), Intelligence section, GCP has been transferred and posted as DCP, Headquarters, Trichy City, a communication from the state home department said.

Deputy Inspector GeneralDIGG DharmarajanDCP
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick