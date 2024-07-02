G Dharmarajan to be new Intelligence head of Greater Chennai Police

CHENNAI: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) G Dharmarajan serving as Joint Commissioner of Police (East), Greater Chennai Police has been transferred and posted as DIG/JCOP, Intelligence section, GCP in the upgraded post.

S Aravind, who was serving as the DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police), Intelligence section, GCP has been transferred and posted as DCP, Headquarters, Trichy City, a communication from the state home department said.