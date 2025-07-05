Furniture godown reduced to ashes in Kumbakonam; loss estimated to Rs 1 crore

TIRUCHY: A furniture godown at Kumbakonam was reduced to ashes after a sudden fire broke out in the wee hours of Saturday, and stocks worth Rs 1 crore were said to have perished. Raja (48) from Kumbakonam was running a furniture showroom at Sakkottai and was stocking the furniture in the godown close to the shop.

On Saturday, there was a sudden fire in the godown, and the neighbours passed on the information to Raja and alerted the Kumbakonam fire and rescue team and Natchiyarkoil police.

Soon, the fire personnel rushed to the spot and attempted to douse the fire, but their efforts went futile as heavy wind fuelled the fire and it spread all along the godown.

Subsequently, the fire personnel from Valangaiman, Thiruvidaimaruthur, and Papanasam also reached the spot, and the fire was doused after a three-hour struggle.

In the impact, the entire godown, the adjacent sheds, and the furniture stocks were reduced to ashes. Natchiyarkoil police registered a case and estimated a loss to the tune of Rs 1 crore. Further investigations are on.