Furnish bus permits info online, urges TN consumer organisation

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Consumer Cause has appealed to the state government to upload all information regarding bus permits, such as details of fare, time, and route map on the website.

As it is mandatory under the RTI Act, that information should have been made available suo motu by the government as per Sec 4 (2) of the RTI Act.

“There is no transparency and information in the public domain about the operation of stage carriage buses, even though it is mandatory under the RTI Act. Also, when the details are uploaded, any revision in the fare could be generated immediately for all the buses,” said K Kathirmathiyon, the secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, in a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department.

The Home Secretary, in a letter dated December 9, 2015, to the Transport Commissioner requested to “take necessary action to furnish the particulars of the buses on the website of the transport department without further loss of time.”

A person gets to know information regarding the availability of trains, distance, fare, and route between any stations across India. “But it is impossible to know such information when it comes to private and government buses. Even more than almost a decade after the direction issued in this regard to furnish particulars of buses on the website, the information has not been uploaded in the public domain till date,” he added.