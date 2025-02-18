Furious over affair, Thanjavur woman drops grinding stone on husband's head

TIRUCHY: A man refusing to quit his extramarital affair was killed by his wife dropping the grinding stone on him for giving up on his marriage in the late hours of Sunday in Thanjavur.

Anbarasan (42) and Kalaivani (38) got married in 2010 and have resided with their two children in Mathulampettai, Kumbakonam, for the past six years, having moved from Virudhunagar.

Anbarasan worked as a tea master in a bakery at Tirubuvanam, where he pursued an affair with a co-worker. Years in, Kalaivani got to know of Anbarasan's illicit relationship and warned him to quit it. He quit his bakery job and took up carpentry over the past couple of months.

However, two days ago, Kalaivani again spotted him with the other woman and continued to shadow him. Upon confirming the continuation of the affair, the couple relentlessly argued.

The quarrel lasted till the late hour on Sunday, and around 11 pm, when Anbarasan was sleeping, she dropped a grinding stone on his head, causing severe injuries, and he died on impact.

On information, Kumbakonam police rushed to the spot and, retrieved Anbarasan's body and sent it to the Kumbakonam government hospital. On Monday, the police registered a case and arrested Kalaivani. Further interrogations are under way.